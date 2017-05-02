Video: Columbus Police Investigate Possible Assault

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) –Columbus Police are investigating an alleged assault at an apartment complex Tuesday morning that left a man injured.

Officer responded to the incident at Chanticleer apartments on 7th Street North around 10:00 AM.

A man there was suffering from injuries. He was taken to Baptist Golden Triangle with none life threatening injuries.

“The suspect or who ever committed this assault was not on scene when we arrived. We are actively getting information right now trying to piece this together and hope to make an arrest shortly”

CPD will continue to investigate.