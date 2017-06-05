Video: Columbus Police Release Video of Robbery Suspects

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) -Columbus Police release video of at least one man carrying a gun through a yard.

Now, investigators need your help in a robbery investigation.

CPD is calling the men “persons of interest” in an alleged robbery back on May 13th.

The apparent hold-up happened near 14th Street and 10th Avenue North about 3:15 PM.

In this surveillance footage you can see at least one of the men is armed with a rifle. It’s unclear if the other is armed.

If you know who these two men are, call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151

