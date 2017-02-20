Video: Columbus Residents Meet with Police Consultant

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) –The consultant hired by the City of Columbus met with about 30 people from Ward 6 Monday night at the Trotter Convention Center.

It was the third of six scheduled meetings to get public input about the Columbus Police Department…

Dr. K. B. Turner spoke and answered questions tonight. One resident in attendance, Johnny Judson, was encouraged by the fact that Turner has local roots.

“The consultant, the fact that he’s a Columbus native is cool. That means that he has stake in the game. It’s better than somebody that doesn’t know Columbus coming in and trying to figure out what to do.”

There will be three more meetings.