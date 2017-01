WATCH: The Columbus Falcons and the Starkville Yellowjackets both won big games in Clinton Monday as part of the Rumble in the South. Starkville defeats Murrah in thrilling fashion, 60-59, and Columbus defeats Jackson Academy 65-52, thanks to 23 points, 17 rebounds, and six assists from Robert Woodard. For all the highlights from both contests, check out the video link above.