VIDEO: Columbus Summer Meals Program In Full Swing

COLUMBUS, Miss.(WCBI)—The Columbus Municipal School District is making sure children who are out of school for the summer still get nutritious meals.

The ninth annual Summer Meals Program is in full swing.

During the school year, national school lunch and breakfast guidelines allot time each day for students to eat. Columbus Assistant superintendent Craig Shannon says that will remain true for the summer.

“One of the best meals of the day is making sure the kids have a nice hot breakfast each day and we do offer that during the school year. We definitely want to continue that throughout the summer months,”said Shannon.

Samantha James has been bringing her family for four years now.

“I’m a stay at home mom. When they serve breakfast and lunch that doesn’t hinder grocery bill. I can come bring the kids for breakfast, if they’re up that early. Most definitely if we are in town we can always come and bring a bite to eat for lunch before heading back home,”said James.

The program is open to kids 18 years and under. Shannon says it’s important for that demographic to get proper nutrition.

“It’s very important for us to offer this so our kids can take advantage of having a nutritionally balanced meal each day. I know a lot of times the problem Mississippi has with obesity and things of that nature. We want to make sure they have the opportunity to enjoy a nutritionally balanced meal each day,”said Shannon.

James says it’s not only an opportunity for a healthy meal but it allows the kids to see their school pals.

” It lets the kids see their friends throughout the summer that don’t always get to hang out, because they are from different locations, or their parents work during the day. So they can come and hang out with their friends and have a good nutritious meal,” said James.

The district is serving meal at Columbus Middle and High Schools as well as Hunt and Cook Elementary.

The summer meals program will conclude at the end of June. The hunt location will stay open till the end of July.