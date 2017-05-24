VIDEO: Columbus YMCA Parkinson’s Support Group

COLUMBUS, Miss.(WCBI)—There are many efforts to help people who face conditions like cancer, Alzheimers, and diabetes but one area organization is helping people with Parkinson’s Disease.

Over time, Parkinson’s slows the production of dopamine to the brain, limiting a person’s ability to regulate their bodily movement and emotions.

“When I first started this class I was using a cane. I don’t have to use it anymore,”said Parkinson’s support group member Al Broadbent.

Al Broadbent was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2010. He says the downtown YMCA Parkinson’s support group may have saved his life.

“I was falling a lot and now with the class I was able to throw that cane away and it’s been wonderful. In other words, it’s turned my life around 180 degrees. I guess you could say as far as physical fitness,”said Broadbent.

Broadbent was right, research shows the best way to combat the progression of the disease is to exercise regularly.

For 12 years, the YMCA offered a Parkinson’s water aerobic class, but adaptive fitness director Stephanie Gibson says they needed to expand their reach of help.

“There were certain things that precluded people from coming into the pool for a while like surgery that their doctor wouldn’t let them back in the chlorinated water for a time and we didn’t want the to go out and sit for six weeks while they were recovering,”said Gibson.

Gibson says getting the class together required some help but once it got off the ground it was instantly beneficial.

“With the help of our local rotary, who purchased these peddles for us, we were able to start a land option called peddle power. The peddles are mobile they can go in front of a wheelchair. So, we are finding and research has found this right, left, right, left motion for people who are specifically struggling with Parkinson’s disease cause these people kind of take off not only energy, social connection, cognitive connection, and all around better health,”said Gibson.

Her son, Salem Gibson, is a trainer there, and says the exercise and interaction is great for the participants, but the best thing for the community is no one is facing this alone.

“We want to make sure that people diagnosed with anything have an outlet they can get to. Whether it’s Parkinson or a handicap anything that they might have I just hate for our community to not have something for them and so the “Y” here wants to be sure that we have this outlet,”Gibson.

The YMCA is getting ready to offer a “Fighting Back Against Parkinson’s” Boxing class. It will be the first boxing class of its kind in the state.