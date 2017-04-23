VIDEO: Community Hosts Vigil For High School Senior Who Died In Saturday Night Crash

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- West Point High is mourning the loss of one of their senior basketball players, who was killed in an overnight wreck in Lowndes County.

According to MHP, 18-year-old Jashun Johnson was driving on MS HWY 373 near Colbert Drive when his car left the highway and flipped multiple times.

Johnson wasn’t restrained and was ejected from the vehicle. He later died on scene from injuries sustained during the crash.

The West Point Community came together to host a candlelight vigil this evening at Zuber Park in West point to commemorate his memory.

The teen played basketball for West Point High all four years of his high school career.

Johnson was well known in the community and was said to have a bright future in front of him.

He played under the direction of basketball coach Brad Cox who says the senior will be sorely missed and what a tragic loss this is for the community as a whole.

A estimated crowd of 500 teachers, students, and parents alike showed up for this evenings vigil.

The funeral date has not been set yet, but Johnson’s father says they plan to host the service at west point high.