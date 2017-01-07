VIDEO: Community Marches To “Stop The Violence”

COLUMBUS, Miss.(WCBI)- If you were traveling down main street in Columbus today you may have seen yellow shirts and heard people chanting “stop the violence”.

The first annul march for life kicked off Friday at noon where residents of the community got together to seen Columbus the message of peace.

The parade began at the Columbus Soccer Complex and moved down Main Street.

Columbus March For Life Founder Tyretha Balls says she hopes the parade moves residents to make a change.

“I think anybody that cares about their kids or care about their family members they should be out here because you don’t know whose house this is coming to next there’s a lot of people dying around here and no body is taking it serious everybody’s complaining about the cold weather. When we can all come together and pray and touch and agree and believe god for a change,” said Ball.

Ball goes on to says this is the first of many events she plans to host in the community.