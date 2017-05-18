VIDEO: Controversial Columbus Ward 3 Campaign Letters

COLUMBUS, Miss.(WCBI)—When election season rolls around, it’s safe to say sometimes scandal and controversy aren’t far behind.

Thursday afternoon Columbus ward three candidates were invited to speak at the Columbus Exchange Club.

Due to a family emergency, candidate Charlotte Verdell was unable to attend. Charlie Box is running for his third term.

May 15, the day before runoff elections, incumbent Ward 3 Councilmen Charlie Box released campaign letters to members of his ward.

The letters were to encourage voters to help maintain the racial make-up of the council by getting out to the polls to vote.

Some are offended by the language used in the letters but Box says he doesn’t understand why.

“We need a council that represents the whole city,”said Box.

Box says he wants to get back to focusing on the campaign.

“I’ve been working very hard on this campaign. I don’t know a whole lot about my opponent and I been running this campaign like I’m two touch downs behind the whole game,”said Box.

Box says it wasn’t designed to offend but rather just state fact.

“I stand by the fact that we need a racial balance on the city council. Simply this, there are four and two now. Four blacks and two whites. We do not need a six black city council nor do we need six white city council. Columbus needs diversity,”said Box.

Box says the letters originated from low voter turn out at the polls.

“I did that based primarily on the fact of the low voter turn out in the primary election. I felt like I needed to encourage my base to get out and vote and so I sent letters out asking them to go vote on June the sixth and that’s simply what it was,” said Box.

Box says the letter won’t impacting his campaign at all.

I’ve had so much positive comment from my white supporters. I’ve had support from my black supporters very little negative comment, to me. If people disagree we are just going to have to disagree cause that’s what I think,” said Box.

General elections will take place June 6th.