WATCH: A rollercoaster of a fifth inning was the deciding factor in game two of the 4A baseball state championship game.

Trailing 6-1, the Corinth Warriors put up six runs in the top half of the inning to lead 7-6. In the bottom half, West Lauderdale answered with four runs, taking the lead 10-7 and not looking back.

West Lauderdale wins game two 11-7, forcing a decisive game three coming up on Saturday, at 1 P.M.