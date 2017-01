WATCH: The Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-6, 4-3) will travel to Tuscaloosa with revenge on their mind in the second bout with the Alabama Crimson Tide, Saturday. The Tide (12-7, 5-2) defeated the Bulldogs in Starkville 68-58 in the first matchup. Hear what Alabama head coach Avery Johnson had to say about his upcoming matchup in the video above.