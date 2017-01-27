Video: A Culinary Arts Meet And Greet

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi University for Women Culinary Arts Institute hosts a meet and greet for Mississippi and Alabama high schools.

Over 300 students and 14 schools with culinary programs were at the recruiting event.

They learned about the W’s culinary program, watched student culinary demos, and went on a campus tour.

Chef Instructor Jessica Henry says culinary arts is a growing program, and a lot of high school students are wanting to pursue careers in the field.

“In every class and every school that we have, there are going to be multiple ones that are interested in culinary, whether it’s to become a chef, some of them want to become teachers, maybe nutritionists. They like the arts side of it, and that’s what we try to show them here, is you get a Bachelor of Science degree, you can specialize in anything.”

Campus representatives also spoke to the high school students about admissions, student life, and financial aid.