Video: Day 3 in St. Petersburg with Mississippi State & Robby

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WCBI) — Kickoff approaches in the Sunshine State.

Mississippi State continued their 3rd day of on-site preparation for Miami (OH) in the St. Petersburg Bowl. The Bulldogs held their final practice of the 2016 season on Saturday.

The rest of the day was spent together as a team at Madeira Beach and the 2016 St. Petersburg Bowl Beach Bash.

MSU will have a walk-through at Tropicana Field on Sunday before the game kicks off on Monday, December 26th at 10:00am CT on ESPN.

