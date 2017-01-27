Video: Day Two Of The 2017 Mississippi State Diversity Conference

STARKVILLE,Miss.(WCBI)—Day two of the 2017 MSU Diversity Conference kicked off Friday morning.

Folks in attendance got to hear the message of “Responding to unrest on college campuses” from Dr. Taffye Clayton from Auburn University.

Clayton’s session included how diversity is a strength for any university and about the importance of having different groups of people contributing different ideas and perspectives that will help better the institute as a whole.

“For use higher education professionals to be listening i think to be proactive. I think students have been able to get our attention and certainly they always have our interest and it’s important to always keep the lines of communication open,”said Clayton.

The Diversity Conference is hosted by The MSU Office of institutional diversity and inclusion.

