VIDEO: Day Two In St. Petersburg, The “Fred And Fitz” Show

WATCH: Day two of WCBI’s coverage of the Saint Petersburg Bowl in Saint Petersburg, Florida between the Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Miami (OH) Redhawks. Along with hitting the practice field hard yet again, the mic is handed over to senior wide receiver Fred Ross to grill his quarterback, sophomore Nick Fitzgerald. Hear the “Fred and Fitz” show, as well as from head coach Dan Mullen and defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon, in the video link above.