VIDEO: The Death Investigation Of Justin Humble Begins

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The search of a missing Nettleton man ends after his body was found in a pond.

The search for 27-year old Justin Humble started two days after Christmas. Now, his loved ones are left wondering what happened.

Humble’s body was found in a private pond, not far from his last known location.

Today, I met with investigators near that pond.

Justin Humble’s loved ones have been waiting weeks to hear from him, only to receive the news his body was found in a pond Thursday night.

“Somewhere around 9:00 or 9:30, we received a tip that something was floating over in this pond, and we came on out and got a boat and went out there, and sure enough, it was Mr. Humble,” says Monroe County Sheriff Cecil Cantrell.

The Nettleton man’s body was 350 to 400 yards away from where his vehicle was found.

Deputies say Humble has been missing for 23 days.

He disappeared after dropping off some friends.

“We were hoping that things would work out and that we would find him alive, but that didn’t work out, and we hate that it worked out the way it did, but at the same time, we’re glad we could give his family some closure.”

Every bit of information led investigators back to the area where Humble was last seen on Little Coontail Road.

“We had already searched that area several times, but you know when a body is underwater, I mean, you know, we didn’t know, but of course in a few days it did come up, so there’s where we’re at.”

Lead investigator Rodney Starling says the search was going to continue until the 27-year-old man was found.

“Since December 27th, I’ve had very little sleep. I’ve been out at nights, mornings, and as a matter of fact, all the investigators have been out. The community has done a great job helping out, the search and rescue team has done an outstanding job.”

“If there is some foul play, of course we’re going to ask MBI to help us on it and they will, but at this point, we’re just going to wait and see the results of the information,” says Cantrell.

Humble’s body will be sent for an autopsy on Saturday.