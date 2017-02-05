VIDEO: Delivering Pizza During The Super Bowl Keeps A Starkville Joint Rolling In Dough

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – You know it’s the Super Bowl when tailgating food comes to the home.

If some like taking the quick route to get their food, they turn to fast food restaurants for all of their viewing meals like hot dogs, burgers, and of course pizza.

It’s one of the busiest nights of the year for any restaurant with pizza.

Whether you’re picking it up or having it delivered, it’s all hands on deck for restaurants like Hungry Howie’s in Starkville.

“So far, we just kind of picked up, normal business, you know. Dinner rush will get pretty heavy, and then it’ll slack off. But if it’s like a game day, it’ll be pretty steady throughout the whole length of the game and afterwards,” says David Reese, assistant manager for the Starkville location.

And it’s not particular to any specific resident because everyone watches the Superbowl.

With that kind of influx of people, shifts like this almost have to be run perfectly.

“If everybody does their job and everybody knows where to work and go, it goes pretty smooth,” Reese says.

Smooth like the quick ride we took to Mississippi State’s campus.

Our driver was happy to have a quick run, because sometimes those orders can get big.

All it takes is dialing a few numbers, a little bit of patience, the sign of a pen, and you’ve got your meal to watch one of the most watched sporting events in the world.

Appetites do tend to come back after watching a big game like the super-bowl, so if you find yourself in that position, give your local pizza place a call for a quick couple of slices.