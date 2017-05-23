Video: Delta State Baseball Advances to NCAA DII College World Series

CLEVELAND, Miss. (WCBI/DSU Athletics) – Jamell Newson ‘s RBI double highlighted a two-run top of the 10th to help No. 2 Delta State University (44-11) claim the NCAA Division II South Region Championship with a 4-3 win over the University of West Alabama (38-21) to punch their ticket to the College World Series on Monday at Harvey Stadium-Ferriss Field.

Final Score: No. 2 Delta State 6 | West Alabama 4 (10 inn.)

Date/Time: Saturday, May 20, 2017 | Start 1:00 p.m. | TOG 3:36

Location: Cleveland, Miss, | Harvey Stadium-Ferriss Field

Records: Statesmen 44 -11 | Tigers 38-21

Series: Series tied 90-42

HOW IT HAPPENED

Clay Casey and Josh Russell singled and Nick Morgan was hit by a pitch to load the bases with one out in the second. Justin Nussbaum singled home Casey and Russell and Morgan scored on a throwing error. Jason Popovich singled to score Nussbaum to give the Statesmen a 4-0 lead.

West Alabama tied the game 4-4 in the top of the ninth. Delgado singled and scored when Luke Phillips single was misplayed in the outfield to force extra innings.

The Green-and-White broke the tie with two runs in the top of the 10 th . Shannon and scored on a Jamell Newson double to left center and Josh Russell doubled to center to score Newson.

ON THE MOUND

Osbon (7-1) allowed one run on six hits with a strikeout in three innings of work to pick up the win.

Peyton White yielded a run on two hits with a strikeout, tossing 2.2 innings pitched in relief of starter Corey Beard . Beard left the game after 4.1 innings and four strikeouts when he was hit by a line drive.

NOTEABLES

Shannon (1B), Ellis (2B), Popovich (OF), Brian Lane (DH) and Tre Hobbs (P) were named to the NCAA Division II South Region All-Tournament.

Russell led the Statesmen by going 3-for-5 with double and one RBI.

Casey had a single and has reached base in 39 straight games.

Popovich had a hit to extend his hitting streak to nine games.

The Green-and-White improved to 34-1 when leading after seven innings and to 27-3 when scoring first.

Delta State had 12 hits to record double figure hits for the 32nd time this season.

