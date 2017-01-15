VIDEO: Disciple Now 2017

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- Some middle and high school students from Northeast Mississippi spent their weekend in large worship services, bible study at host homes and taking part in local mission projects.

It is all part of the annual “Disciple Now.” The event featured worship and preaching at the Tupelo Furniture Market.

Students also spent time in “host homes” according to their age groups. The theme of this year’s Disciple Now was “Exchange.”

Jamie Dickens is a student pastor at an Atlanta area church.

He also has a ministry called “Speaking to Students” that helps youth ministers network and share resources.