Video: The Do’s And Don’t Of Drones

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Drones were a popular Christmas gift this year.

Around 700,000 flew off the shelves, but many may not know the rules that fly along with them.

Drones are considered aircrafts and are regulated by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Any drone that weighs over half a pound has to be registered with FAA prior to flying it, and some drone pilots must be certified.

“You have to be certified if you’re using it for commercial purposes. If you’re just a what they call, a hobbyist, then you just want to do it safely, and if you follow those basic rules, stay low, keep it in the line of sight, and things like that, then it will be safe,” says Executive Director of the Golden Triangle Regional Airport, Mike Hainsey.

If you break those rules, you can get fined, or lose your drone operating license.

You can register the device and get a list of the rules online.