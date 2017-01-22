VIDEO: Drag Racing Meets History

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI News) – The eighth and latest addition to the Fast and Furious series comes out in April, and it’s making its presence felt in the city of Tupelo for the month of January.

The Tupelo Auto Museum has been a part of the community for 13 years, adding to their large collection of antique cars as each year passes.

For the second year in a row, the museum has held a themed car month, featuring drag racing cars.

This year, they were very fortunate to have a one day only event with Eric Malone and his famous racecar, the Prosecutor.

“My boss came down here last year to do a dragster event… Where they bring in a bunch of drag cars. Well, they asked me if I wanted to be a part of it,” said Malone.

Malone volunteered his time to tell visitors about drag racing, and local fans and employees were appreciative.

“It’s been a blessing. You know, when you do it for passion and somebody asks you to bring something that you’ve built or something you take to car shows, you know, it’s a blessing to be able to do that,” said Eddie Stacks, a drag racing enthusiast and volunteer at the auto museum.

Malone says that his car received it’s unique name from an old racing buddy who gave the car it’s name from how Malone would win his races.

From his many years as a racer, another friend of Malone’s asked if he would like to have his car in the upcoming film, Fast and Furious 8.

“He (his friend) has done the cars in pretty much for just every… from one until eight and asked me if I wanted to be involved in it, so the car is in it. I didn’t make it, but the car is in it,” said Malone.

From this a video shared by Malone, people are able to see The Prosecutor among the almost 17-million dollars worth of high-tech cars on the bottom row of a car rack, next to an assault vehicle

That is pretty impressive.

What’s even more impressive is that Malone says that The Prosecutor is among the fastest cars in the warehouse in the eighth mile race.

Coming to Tupelo adds to the community of racers and enthusiasts who gave cars for this themed month.

“About all of these cars in here today, I know almost every one of them in here, except maybe two or three. They’ve just got a passion for cars like I do and had a willingness to bring them… Get out and bring them, and they love to do the same thing I do,” said Stacks.

Malone heads to Georgia in two weeks to the Lights Out race, to show others that The Prosecutor is more than a show car.