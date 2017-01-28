VIDEO-Dream Awards Honors Familiar Faces In The Community

By: David Carroll

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)-There was a very familiar face among those being recognized Saturday night in Starkville. Retired WCBI news man RH Brown was one of the recipients of the Dream Awards. The annual “Passing The Torch” black tie affair celebrates the achievements of local minorities.

RH brown along with the late Starkville Chancery Clerk Monica Banks, local District Attorney Scott Colom, and Oktibbeha County NAACP President Christopher Taylor were all recognized. The event, held at the Starkville Sportsplex, honors those who have made and are making contributions to the community. Each year the Dream Award recognizes four individuals.