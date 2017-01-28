VIDEO-Dream Awards Honors Familiar Faces In The Community

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
434387504f7240d386d4dd4aea31ec5f-1

By: David Carroll

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)-There was a very familiar face among those being recognized Saturday night in Starkville.  Retired WCBI news man RH Brown was one of the recipients of the Dream Awards.  The annual “Passing The Torch” black tie affair celebrates the achievements of local minorities.
RH brown along with the late Starkville Chancery Clerk Monica Banks, local District Attorney Scott Colom, and Oktibbeha County NAACP President Christopher Taylor were all recognized.  The event, held at the Starkville Sportsplex, honors those who have made and are making contributions to the community.  Each year the Dream Award recognizes four individuals.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

223d59aadf49450e865e0b444510b582-3
52 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Video: Oxford’s Joiner Scores 58 Points, Breaks Hotbed Record In Win
Read More»
tl-msu-basketball
59 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Crimson Tide Get Hoops Season Sweep Over Mississippi State
Read More»
84edb190289e4397ab33ffd565ef7503-1
1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
Video: MSU Commit Weatherspoon Too Much For Baldwyn At Hotbed Classic
Read More»
﻿
More News»