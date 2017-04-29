VIDEO: Drug Take Back

Starkville, Miss. (WCBI)- The Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Department teams up with the Starkville’s Police Department to take prescription drugs off the street. Their efforts area part of the DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. From 10am-2pm Saturday at two locations in Starkville the two law enforcement agencies  sponsored and manned boxes.

Residents were allowed to anonymously dispose of  any medication at Vowell’s Marketplace on HWY 12 or at the entrance of the  Sheriff’s Office on Dr. D.L. Conner Drive. Officers say the goal of the take  back is to safely remove controlled substances from medicine cabinets before they find their way onto the streets. After the drugs are turned in, they are boxed and sealed, and then sent to the DEA for proper disposal.

