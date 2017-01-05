Video: A Dryer Sparked A Blaze In A Eupora Home

EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI) – A home in Eupora is damaged by fire, and firefighters say a dryer sparked the blaze.

The Eupora Fire Department and the Walthall Volunteer Fire Department responded to the house on Gladney Street around 10 p.m. on Wednesday night.

The fire started in the kitchen where the washer and dryer were located.

Firefighters were able to keep the flames contained in that area.

Eupora Fire Chief Mitch Jackson says everyone inside made it out safely.

The blaze caused heavy damage to the kitchen area.

