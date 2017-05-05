Video: Dudie Burger Festival Serving up Memories by the Sackful

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) –It will be a trip back in time for visitors to Tupelo’s Oren Dunn Museum on Saturday.

Last minute preparations are underway for the 16th Annual “Dudie Burger Festival.”

There will be games for kids, food and of course, the famous “Dudie Burgers.”

The dough burgers were a favorite at Dudie’s Diner, which was once a fixture at Crosstown in Tupelo.

The restaurant was moved to the Oren Dunn Museum and refurbished. Festival organizer, Boyd Yarborough says the event helps fund similar projects.

“The funds raised is going to help refurbish the Long’s Laundry sign, fire trucks and other needs museum is not able to fund with their annual budget.”

Dudie ‘s Diner opened in the late 40’s and operated until the mid 1980s.

The Festival runs from 10:00 AM until 4:00 PM at the Oren Dunn Museum in Ballard Park.