VIDEO: East Webster Christmas Tournament Highlights And Scores

WATCH: Local teams from all over the area spent Wednesday in Maben for the East Webster Christmas basketball tournament. Baldwyn, Kosciusko, and Aberdeen is the short list of teams taking part in the hoops action. For highlight of the Baldwyn Lady Bearcats versus the Kosciusko Lady Whippets and the Aberdeen Bulldogs, check out the video link above.

LOCAL SCORES:

(G) Independence 56, Aberdeen 23

(B) Independence 79, Aberdeen 67

(G) Baldwyn 42, Kosciusko 34

(B) Kosciusko 72, Victory Christian 45

(G) Starkville Academy 45, JZ George 33

(B) Starkville Academy 54, JZ George 28

(G) East Webster 48, South Pontotoc 36

(B) East Webster 56, South Pontotoc 37