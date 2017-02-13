Video: East Webster’s Bell Signs To Play Hoops For Northeast

EAST WEBSTER, Miss. (WCBI) — East Webster Lady Wolverine star Adryanna Bell signed to continue her career in hoops at Northeast Mississippi Community College.

The stand-out senior is averaging 19 points, 10 rebounds and 3 steals per game for the division champions at East Webster.

“I feel like our team was better than we were last year”, Bell said.

“We work hard and we’re dedicated to one another. We don’t give up and if so we always encourage others. everything is great.”

“We talk about Proverbs 14:23 here and it says, “Hard work brings profit but mere words lead only to poverty.” Adryana is evidence that verse is true”, East Webster head coach Michael Seger said of his standout player.

“She’s worked hard since day one to be a good player and teammate.”