Video: Educational Elvis Themed Movie For Sixth Graders Focuses On Importance Of Making Wise Choices

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – The short film follows a sixth grader named Ben, as he reluctantly takes a field trip to the Elvis Presley Birthplace and Museum. Along the way, Ben learns about the importance of making positive choices, from his tour guide.

“Live the Dream: Choices and Consqeuences” will be screened for sixth graders, after they have toured the birthplace.

“It is dealing with the fact, that children, unfortunately today, have to make choices very early in life because they are exposed to so much, and then also unfortunately, sometimes have to deal with those consequences,” said Donna Randle, who is a board member on the Elvis Presley Memorial Foundation.

Organizers of this project say it’s a positive movie, that shows the importance of making the right choices, no matter your economic background or obstacles in your life.

“Students need to learn there’s opportunity and no matter what your station in life is, as a child, or even older, you can always better yourself through education,” said Tom Booth, president of the Rotary Club of Tupelo.

The movie mentions that Elvis decided to finish high school instead of dropping out. But the film does point out that not all of Elvis’ choices were beneficial.

“We think that Elvis made a lot of good choices, but he made some bad choices as well and there are consequences no matter what choice you make,” said Dick Guyton, executive director of the Elvis Presley Birthplace.

The movie was screened for the Rotary Club of Tupelo, which helped fund the project.

Sixth graders from across Northeast Mississippi will be able to view the film during field trips to Elvis’ birthplace.