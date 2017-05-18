Video: An Election Runoff Ends in a Tie

OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – One runoff race in Okolona still doesn’t have a winner.

It’s a unique and rare situation.

The City Marshal race ended in a tie.

Democratic candidates Tommie James Ivy and William Randle Jr. both received 522 votes.

Now, the decision will be made through a suitable tie-breaker.

“We will determine a date that they would like to come up here and toss a coin, pick a ball, go have a shot, you know what I’m saying, or whatever they want to do to rectify this situation and they have until May 26th to do this, per the Secretary of State Department in Jackson,” says Democratic Executive Committee.

The Ward 4 city council race also went to a runoff on Tuesday.

Democratic candidate Imogene Armstrong beat opponent Regina Pickens by one vote, making her the unofficial winner.