VIDEO: EMCC Enrollment Spike

MAYHEW, Miss.(WCBI)—The summer is a time when most students take a break from the classroom.

However, East Mississippi Community College is experiencing a spike in summer enrollment.

Online classes began earlier in the week and the school saw close to a two percent increase.

Traditional classes start Monday and Director of Administrative Computing, Aaron Brooks says EMCC will continue to put it’s best foot forward in growing the numbers.

“We’re trying to make ourselves more marketable. Our marketing team has really put their boots on the ground and we are pushing that. We’re also reaching out to our students in a different way with our new navigators. They are putting in the calls we’re sending out communication with out technology tools. So we are making a concerted effort,”said Brooks.

EMCC holds two summer terms. The second term begins July 6th.