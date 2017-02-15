Video: EMCC Holds Black History Month Event

MAYHEW, Miss. (WCBI-TV) – A lot of students turned out Wednesday for a Black History Month program at EMCC’s Mayhew campus.

District Attorney Scott Colom was the guest speaker.

The group Umoja is a community service organization. It put on the event this morning in the Lyceum.

Leaders say they want people to understand black history and culture.

“We just want people to understand that any kid from the street, or any kid from anywhere has the ability to make a change to the world, in a more positive manner,” Umoja President Clinton McFarland said.

There was art on display and music playing during the event.