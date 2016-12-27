VIDEO: End of the Year Donations

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI News)- It is out with the old and in with the new for Golden Triangle citizens.

As families exchange gifts like new clothes and furniture, there needs to be a place to put all of the old and used items, and this local organization serves as a spot where they can be used to support a greater cause.

The Palmer Home for children in the Golden Triangle takes full advantage of the used items that come in from the community.

There is usually a spike in donations around the holidays, and Christmas is the most noticeable.

“It’s a lot more giving. People freely give around the holiday season, that’s just the season for giving. We’re fortunate enough to get those items that are still in good shape, that are sellable, that can still profit our organization,” said Starkville Retail Manager Lisa Nalory.

This organization takes one hundred percent of the proceeds to meet the needs of foster children who are in their care.

This is a time that employees are appreciative of citizens’ generosity.

“It’s a tremendous benefit to the ministry, just being able to have the donations to fill all these racks. It’s really what the community has done to really help us help Palmer Home. We really appreciate the generosity, and we just want to say thank you to the community and just how generous they are, not only to Palmer Home at large but to the thrift stores specifically bringing their used donated items,” said District Manager Nathan Katona.

These donations are also a win for the donors, as it gives them a tax benefit.

Once someone is in the Palmer Home database, it doesn’t take long to reward those who donate.

“Come in, donate; we’ll give you a tax receipt. It’s just simple and easy,” said Nalory.

It’s something simple and easy that can lead to making the life of a child better.

“It’s a great ministry. It’s good to come to work every day for a ministry that actually means something. You know, that’s why I enjoy my job so much,” said Nalory.

“Every day I love the ability to be able to come here and know that at the end of the day I’m not just making a corporation more money but I’m changing kids’ lives and making lives whole,” said Katona.

The Palmer Home encourages those who need to clean out that wardrobe to donate to their cause.