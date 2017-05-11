Video: End of Year Project is All Fun and Games for One Class

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) –The end of the school year means final exams and projects, the kind of thing that strikes fear in the hearts of many students.

But for one class at the Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science, it’s all fun and games…almost.

Their final research project involved designing and creating a video game.

Thursday afternoon they made their presentations.

“It was actually really neat to get behind and see what the makers of our games have to do and go through. You know we look at a lot of things and think wow this is really simple and then we get to it and we spend 36 hours working on a single function.”

It wasn’t all fun. Students were also graded on their games.