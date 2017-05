WATCH: In one of the most thrilling state championship series in MHSAA baseball, Gulfport returns the favor by walking off Tupelo in the ninth inning, 4-3.

A throwing error in the bottom of the inning allowed Gulfport to bring a runner home.

Tupelo walked-off Gulfport in Wednesday’s game one, and now the series will go to a decisive game three on Saturday at 4 P.M.