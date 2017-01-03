Video: Excitement, Numbers Up For Earlier Than Usual Tupelo Furniture Market

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – The phones have been busy at the Tupelo Furniture Market offices. The Winter Market is taking place about six weeks earlier than usual.

“We are so excited about the date change,” said Rebekah Osborn, who is president of Louisiana based Beyond Borders Imports and believes moving the Tupelo Market to the first week in January has sparked a lot of excitement.

“Tupelo will be the first show for 2017 for all the retailers, so we’re hoping the attendance is even higher than it was at the last market,” Osborn said.

In fact, Tupelo Furniture Market President Kevin Seddon says registrations are up more than 50 percent compared to the August market.

Now, Seddon says buyers will be able to place orders, and have the merchandise in their stores, in time for customers getting income tax refunds.

“Because we were having our show in February, a lot of those retailers couldn’t leave their store to come to market, now, tax season has sort of moved over the years, especially in the last five to six years so it’s become more of an issue than ever,” Seddon said.

The recent presidential election could be another reason numbers for this market are up. Over the past month, consumer spending has increased nationwide and those in the furniture industry say they are sensing more optimism.

“Absolutely, our retailers they seem a lot more confident with their spending, I think everyone was just holding back they were a lot more nervous about the results and so no one wanted to spend money and after the election everyone is feeling pretty confident now so we’re definitely seeing an increase in spending,” Osborn said.

The bi annual market officially begins Thursday, but a lot of order writing will start Wednesday.

The market runs through Sunday. The buyer’s award takes place Thursday evening.