VIDEO: Fairgrounds Property Owner Faces More Consequences

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)-It’s been just over a week since a man was shot at a Christmas party at the Columbus Fairgrounds.

On Tuesday, the Columbus mayor and city council addressed the fairgrounds president Jane Jordan for violating a city ordinance requiring permits for such gatherings.

Jordan said the person who rented the property led her to believe that he had gotten a permit for the event.

However, Jordan admits that she didn’t follow up and instead she just took his word for it.

As a result, she’s currently being charged with a misdemeanor.

During Tuesday night’s meeting, councilman also voted unanimously to put a 90 day moratorium on issuing permits for the venue.

Jordan now has to present a plan to ensure that something like this never happens again.

“She has the opportunity, the council gave her the leeway to whereas at the next council meeting we have, within two weeks time span where she can come back before the council and have a plan of action, then they’ll have an opportunity where they can lift the moratorium if they see fit to do so,” said Columbus mayor Robert Smith.

Jordan is expected to present her plan at the next City Council meeting.