VIDEO: Family And Friends Remember Sergeant Kyle Thomas, Soldier Who Was Killed In Training Mission

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI)-A Mississippi Army National Guard soldier from Amory has been killed in a training exercise in California.

Family members confirmed to WCBI that 24 year-old Sergeant Kyle Thomas died Monday night in an accident at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin.

Family members and friends were heartbroken when the found out about the tragic incident.

“It’s always sad news to hear a good friend has gone away,” said Chastity Walker, who was close friends with Thomas.

“He did sacrifice his life in the defense of his country, and he was somebody that was willing to put his life on the line for his country, his family and his friends,” said William Starks, who’s related to Thomas by marriage.

Sgt. Thomas was assigned to the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team.

The Mississippi National Guard said Thomas and three other soldiers were conducting a combat maneuver in a tank.

That vehicle was involved in a rollover incident.

Sgt. Thomas died of his injuries on Memorial Day.

“It seems to be the irony of it you know,” said Starks. “On a day where we are celebrating, well we’re not celebrating, but remembering those who have fallen in the line of duty, that it would happen on the same day there. That’s kind of an ironic situation.”

Those close to Thomas describe him as a funny and outgoing person, someone who always wore a smile on his face.

“Growing up I would describe him as being all boy,” Starks recalled. “He’d like to do things, he played soccer with Amory High School, so he was very athletic. He was a fun loving guy like to have a good time.”

The 24-year-old had just become a father on May 1st.

He now leaves behind a little girl.

“His little girl had kind of become a viral star of social media because she was partially albino,” said Starks. “She was compared to the Game of Thrones character Daenerys.”

“Once he told me he was having a little girl, I was very excited for him,” Walker expressed. “I just wished I could’ve met a little girl. It’s sad that he didn’t get to spend much time with her, but we can’t question God’s authority.”

The incident remains under investigation.

The other three soldiers who were injured are all are in stable condition at Loma Linda University Medical Center