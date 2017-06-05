Video: Fellow Legislators Call for Oliver’s Ouster During Mississippi Special Session

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) –The first day of Mississippi’s special legislative session didn’t come without controversy.

A Delta lawmaker’s call for a state representative to resign was rejected in the state senate.

Senator Derrick Simmons introduced a resolution for Karl Oliver to resign.

Oliver, a Winona Republican, received a lot of back lash after posting on Facebook saying those who remove Confederate monuments “should be lynched”

Simmons believes Oliver, quote “meant what he said in his heart”, and is unfit to lead.

The resolution was not brought up in committee, effectively killing the resolution.

Representative Sonya Williams-Barnes, a Democrat from Gulfport, filed a resolution asking for Oliver’s expulsion from the Legislature. That also will not move forward.

Oliver has been meeting privately with some African-American lawmakers to apologize.

