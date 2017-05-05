Video: Fire Cuts School Day Short in Houston

HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI) –A fire and billowing smoke from a polyfoam warehouse, caused all students and teachers in Houston City Schools to get a half day off.

Some teachers had masks, while students were told to cover their faces as they got on the bus at Houston Lower Elementary.

At the high school, Shamilikia Bramley was with a group of classmates waiting on their ride home, after their day ended at 12:15.

“They said chemicals and stuff was in the air, we couldn’t come outside, we had a lockdown.”

Here at central office you could see and smell the smoke more than an hour after classes were dismissed, Initially, the plan was for students and teachers to hunker down in their buildings, but as reports came in of possible toxic chemicals, and a shift in the wind, that game plan changed.

“11:15 – 11:20, the wind shifted a little, started blowing more toward the school and at that point we made decision to release early. “

Houston Schools Superintendent Tony Cook says safety of students and teachers is top priority. The early dismissal of 1700 students went well. Parents and teachers say the decision to dismiss early was wise.

“As a parent you always worry about your children, their safety and as a teacher, it’s a double role, you have other students, who they are like your own kids, concerned about all of them.”

Brittany’s son already had plans for his unexpected half day off.

“Go outside and play basketball, we can go outside because we live in the country.”