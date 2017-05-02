Video: Fire Damages Apartments and Closes Busy Street

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) -Investigators are trying to determine what caused a fire at an apartment building Tuesday afternoon.

The fire started at 412 5th Street South, located right behind Columbus Light and Water.

When crews arrived the house was engulfed with smoke.

There was no visible flame from the outside but firefighters were going in and out of the building with hoses.

Most of the smoke seemed to be coming out of the second story of the building.

Police blocked off 5th Street to the public and will not reopen it until the smoke has been cleared from the area.