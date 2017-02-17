VIDEO: Fire That Destroyed Park Pavilion Now Being Considered Arson

WINONA, Miss. (WCBI)- An area park suffered a loss due to a fire this past weekend, and now police believe it to be intentional.

It’s been almost a week since the pavilion here at Winona’s public park burnt to the ground. Now, all that remains is the concrete slab and burnt ash. Police are now saying it could be arson.

“It’s horrible,” says Winona Mayor Jerry Flowers.

Saturday marks one week since Winona’s Public Park pavilion was burnt to the ground.

Following an investigation, police now believe the fire to have been intentional.

“At this moment we are deeming it arson related. We have various samples we’ve taken and processed, and sent to the Mississippi Crime Laboratory for testing and we’re waiting on those results. One particular pattern we did notice, is a pour pattern on the concrete itself and it was an accelerant used to pour on there,” says fire investigator Luke Mcneer.

Since the fire, police have increased patrols in that area.

“We’ve made a lot of things as far as precautionary wise, as far as stopping people from going out and doing stuff like this since it’s happened,” Police Chief Jimmy Bibbs.

Mayor Jerry Flowers says the people of Winona are saddened by the loss.

“They were just shocked, that was the main thing. Asking, why would someone do that?,” says Flowers.

“If you have any information, feel free to contact the police department and we’ll take the information , not saying we’re gonna give your name out we just want the information,” says Bibbs.

Mayor Flowers says that they plan to rebuild the pavilion and even put in more picnic tables for families to enjoy.