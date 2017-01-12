Video: Firefighters Take Part In Building Collapse, Stabilization Exercise

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Anytime a building collapses, or is badly damaged, first responders must get to any victims as quickly as possible, but the rescue teams must also be safe.

That’s what brought members of “Task Force 1” to the North Mississippi Law Enforcement Training Center. They are taking part in a refresher course involving structural collapse, with an emphasis on properly shoring , or stabilizing a damaged structure, so first responders can reach victims and get them out safely.

“The shoring we’re doing today could be used in any kind of man made or natural disaster, it could be something as a collapse at a construction zone, a tornado, hurricane, earthquake, many different scenarios where this type of rescue can be used,” said Scott Morgan with the Tupelo Fire Department.

Depending on the type of collapse, and which part of the building is compromised, teams build shores, using blueprints. There are vertical, horizontal and lateral shores, along with shores for doors and windows.

Some of these firefighters have never worked a building collapse, but that is the point of this training, to be ready before that call comes in.

“You do more harm than good if you get there and you’re not , don’t know the proper way to do stuff, you are going up getting hurt,” said Lt. Adam Patton, with the Oxford Fire Department.

Amory Fire Chief Zack McGonagill says this training is especially valuable for smaller departments.

“For us to be able to come get this type of training , also it not only helps the city of Amory but other departments, in case we have to mutual aid them , we want to be inter operable throughout the state during a disaster,” Chief McGonagill said.

Task Force 1 members attend refresher courses twice a year.

Each session focuses on a different type of rescue, such as swift water, overland search and rescue, rope rescue and confined space extraction. The state provides the training.