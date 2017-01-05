Video: Does The Flu Shot Really Work?

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – According to the Centers for Disease Control and prevention, it’s recommend that everyone from 6 months of age get vaccinated against the flu each year.

The flu vaccine is designed to protect against 3 types of flu viruses.

Different forms of Influenza A and B and since 2009 H1N1.

Many feel the vaccine actually gives you the flu but Baptist Memorial Hospital Employee Health Nurse Johnny Judson says that’s simply not the case.

“Contrary to popular belief, it does not cause the flu and the reason it doesn’t cause the flu is because even if the vaccine that you’re taking contains the flu virus itself it is a dead virus and it’s designed to stimulate your immune system to protect you against the flu if you’re exposed to it,” said Judson.

The flu Vaccine offers protection for an entire year.