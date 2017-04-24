Video: Four Lady Falcons Sign To Continue Basketball Careers

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Four Columbus Lady Falcons basketball players sign to continue their basketball careers, Monday.

Guards Kaylyn Wilson and Zaria Jenkins both sign to join the Itawamba Community College Indians.

Guard Briona Green signs with the East Mississippi Community College Lions.

Forward Kennedi Stephens signs with the Fisk University Bulldogs.

“They bring leadership qualities. They’re going to get it done in the classroom as well as on the floor…” Columbus head coach Yvonne Hairston said.

“I know that the coaches that they’re going to will be well impressed at what they’re able to do.”