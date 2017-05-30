VIDEO: Fresh College Graduates See Boom In Job Market

STARKVILLE, Miss.(WCBI)—With graduation season wrapping up, the new graduates looking for a job are in luck.

Studies show, this year’s graduating classes are entering the strongest job market in years.

” I’m excited to finally be a Mississippi State Alumni and to get started on the job search. I’m excited to hit the real world,”said MSU Alumni Megan Pickles.

The feelings of many students who just crossed the stage with a degree in hand.

“Graduation is probably the most exciting time of a students career and of their parents career. They’ve finally gotten through and accomplished this final step and this goal so the next step, for a lot of students is full-time employment,” said MSU Career Center Director Scott Maynard.

Mississippi State Career Center Director Scott Maynard says newly college grads have a reason to be optimistic.

“Over the past three years really the job market has been experiencing full steady growth. From a career perspective there are opportunities. There is a confidence in the economy from business to want to invest in new talent,”said Maynard.

John Vincent Holden is a December graduate from Tougaloo College. He says since his grandfather owns his own business in Holden’s hometown he’s never had to go to far to find employment.

“Now, this is totally different for me. I had to perfect my resume. I had to go on job interviews which is totally different. Now, that i’m done with that I’m going to be sending it out to multiple people,”said Holden.

According to Maynard, it takes approximately seven to nine months for a fresh college grad to find a job. He says that’s why the sooner the hunt starts, the better.

“The job processes is one that takes a lot of preparation. We tell student constantly that looking for a job is a full time job and it just takes time .So that’s why we want students to start the job process early,”said Maynard.

Megan Pickles says that’s just what she did.

“As soon as I stepped foot into my advisers office she was like have you been looking for jobs, do you have this lined up, have you been to the career center have you been doing mock interviews,”said Pickles.

The MSU Career Center assists students in getting a job well after they become alumni.