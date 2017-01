OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A home in Oktibbeha County suffers major damage in a Friday afternoon fire.

Oktibbeha County Volunteers were called to the residence on Poe Road just off of County Lake Road shortly after 4:00 P.M.

The building was a total loss, but the occupant made it out safely.

Firefighters from Adaton-Self Creek, Bell Schoolhouse and Maben all fought the blaze.