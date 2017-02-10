VIDEO: Full Moon Fever

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A bright moon is hovering above.

Be it romance or superstition, the moon could impact how you act.

Just ask the people who work the night shift. They say it seems like when there’s a full moon out, odd things tend to happen.

There’s no scientific explanation as to why weird things seem to happen when the moon is full, but the people I talked to are prepared for anything.

It’s called the Full Snow Moon and tonight is it’s big shining moment.

“It usually means we’re all pretty nervous. I know we actually just got tagged in a link on Facebook that said, ‘watch out nurses, it’s a full moon.’ It doesn’t necessarily mean that there’s going to be 15 babies born, but crazy stuff seems to happen.”

OCH Regional Medical Labor and Delivery Nurse, Kadie Fancher, has seen it happen first-hand while working the Friday night shift in full lunar mode.

Once, she says a woman delivered a baby in a car on the way to the hospital, so there’s no telling what could happen tonight.

“This morning, I had a patient that a doctor sent home and he said, ‘well, we’ll see you in a couple of weeks,’ and she said, ‘have you seen the moon? It’s happening tonight.’ So, I mean even patients seem to think that if there’s a full moon that something is going to happen, and they’ll get kind of upset if they don’t deliver when the moon is this full, so I guess we’ll just wait and see.”

Even Starkville Police Chief Frank Nichols says there’s a direct connection with full moons and unusual calls.

“Some twenty years ago, I wasn’t even a Sergeant, I was an acting Sergeant, and that particular night we had a series of calls out of the norm, which caused, I remember two officers to get hurt on duty. As an acting Sergeant, I’m like, you know, what’s going on here and one of the officers did remind me that there was a full moon out.”

Officers respond to around 250 calls on the weekends, and Nichols says it’s the nature of those calls that change the most when there’s a full moon out.

“I’ve never seen anybody serenading the moon or anything like that, you know, calls range from fights to just people arguing in public,” says Nichols.

Law enforcement and nurses aren’t the only ones whose shift’s light up. Calls for paramedics can double.

“It just kind of depends. Sometimes run volume will increase with a full moon. Why? We don’t know, it’s just one of those strange things, but we always stay ready to respond to whatever comes our way,” says OCH Regional Medical Center Assistant Director of EMS Services, Shedrick Hogan.