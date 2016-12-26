VIDEO: Full Recap Of Mississippi State’s St. Petersburg Bowl Victory

WATCH: A field goal block helps to build the future for the Mississippi State Bulldogs. The Bulldogs blocked a game-tying field goal to secure a 17-16 St. Petersburg Bowl victory over Miami (OH).  Sophomore quarterback Nick Fitzgerald was named MVP for yet another 100 yards passing-100 yards rushing performance, tacking on two touchdowns for Mississippi State (6-7). For the full recap of the wild and wacky bowl game finish, click the video link above.

