VIDEO: Full Recap Of Mississippi State’s St. Petersburg Bowl Victory

WATCH: A field goal block helps to build the future for the Mississippi State Bulldogs. The Bulldogs blocked a game-tying field goal to secure a 17-16 St. Petersburg Bowl victory over Miami (OH). Sophomore quarterback Nick Fitzgerald was named MVP for yet another 100 yards passing-100 yards rushing performance, tacking on two touchdowns for Mississippi State (6-7). For the full recap of the wild and wacky bowl game finish, click the video link above.