COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI-TV) – There’s another show of support Monday for an area deputy who’s battling cancer.

There was a fundraiser Monday night in Columbus for Chad Waltman. The Lowndes County deputy is battling leukemia for the second time.

He’ll be going to Birmingham Tuesday to prepare for a bone marrow transplant.

15 percent of Chick-Fil-A’s sales over two hours will go to Waltman and his family.