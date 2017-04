STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Two star athletes at Starkville Academy are moving on up.

Codie Futral and Torin Hamilton made it official on Thursday as they will continue their athletics careers at East Mississippi Community College following graduation.

Futral will play basketball with the Lions. He averaged 19 points per game during his senior season with the SA Vols.

Hamilton will play football in Scooba. Torin was a member of our second team All-EndZone Team for 2016.